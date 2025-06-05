First Team Impact Launches To Champion The Impact-First NIL Model

The“impact-first” movement in college athletics is gaining traction and new org is helping fuel trend

The result is what First Team Impact calls "NIL with a heart " - a model that balances personal purpose, strategic giving, and sustainable brand value, aligning with the rising trend of athletes who want their platform to stand for more.

Founded by professionals in philanthropy and brand strategy , First Team Impact offers tailored services that help athletes align with nonprofit initiatives , establish their own foundations, and tell their stories in ways that connect with communities and sponsors alike.

"We want athletes to know that giving back doesn't have to wait," said Carol Wick, co-founder of First Team Impact. "You don't need millions of dollars to start making a difference. What you need is a plan - one that honors your values and makes smart use of your resources."

A Financially Strategic Approach to Philanthropy

Like any form of income, NIL earnings are taxable-and many athletes are not prepared for just how much of their earnings go to federal and state obligations. First Team Impact helps athletes navigate that reality by showing how strategic charitable giving can serve both personal values and financial strategy.

The organization provides support in structuring charitable giving in compliance with federal tax laws and NIL verification processes, including:



Advising on how NIL earnings can be directed toward a registered nonprofit, including one the athlete establishes

Highlighting potential tax deductions tied to qualified charitable contributions

Assisting with fundraising, matching donations and long-term planning Managing the logistics of content, visibility and brand alignment

"Taxes are inevitable-but with the right plan, athletes can use charitable giving to create impact and reduce their tax burden," Johnson said. "It's about making generosity work smarter."

Individualized Planning and Support

Each athlete receives a customized gameplan that reflects their interests, availability and long-term vision. Some may choose to partner with an existing nonprofit that aligns with their story. Others may elect to launch their own foundation around a particular mission or need in another part of the world.

"Our work is rooted in customization," Wick said. "Every athlete is different, and their philanthropic journey should reflect who they are and what matters to them."

These strategies are also designed with portability in mind-allowing athletes to continue their philanthropic work even if they transfer to another school or move on to professional opportunities.

Purpose-Driven Platforms Attract Purpose-Driven Sponsors

As more athletes lean into purpose, sponsors are taking notice. Brand partners increasingly seek out individuals who not only perform, but stand for something.

"Brands are looking for more than talent-they're looking for character, story, and alignment," said Johnson. "When athletes show what they believe in, they attract sponsors who want to stand beside them."

First Team Impact also works with companies and foundations to connect values-aligned athletes to mission-driven campaigns-bringing authenticity, energy, and tax-smart structure to their community investments.

Fueling the Impact-First Movement

The launch of First Team Impact comes as the broader NIL landscape undergoes rapid transformation. From legal rulings to revenue-sharing debates, stakeholders are looking for stability-and athletes are looking for meaning.

Recent examples like Bear McWhorter, a 4-star Michigan commit using his NIL to promote adoption, and Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, who's spotlighting organ donation, are early proof points of this growing impact-first movement. While neither athlete is affiliated with First Team Impact, their stories reflect the kind of athlete-driven purpose this new platform aims to support and scale.

"Athletes are already inspiring people on the field," Johnson said. "We want to help them inspire change off the field-in a way that's financially smart and appealing to sponsors who value authenticity and purpose."

You Don't Need Millions to Make an Impact

High-profile athletes like LeBron James , Caitlin Clark , Patrick Mahomes and Paige Bueckers have all launched foundations that shown how platforms can fuel change-but First Team Impact exists to prove that you don't need a multimillion-dollar contract to get started.

With the right plan, even modest NIL income can fund youth programs, sponsor mental health campaigns, or support local education efforts. First Team Impact's turnkey services simplify the process, providing the structure and strategic support to turn good intentions into lasting results.

SOURCE First Team Impact