M&T Bank Center: Naming Rights Secured For Mohawk Harbor Event Center

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are truly honored to introduce our community to the M&T Bank Center. In addition to serving as an attraction for entertainment, we're confident the M&T Bank Center will become a catalyst for economic development and civic pride, locally and regionally," said Charles Pinckney, M&T Bank Regional President for the Capital Region and Hudson Valley. "Schenectady's ongoing revitalization is critically important to the long-term growth of the entire Capital Region. When the M&T Bank Center officially opens, Mohawk Harbor will be further poised to emerge as an entertainment destination that will encourage tourism, business growth, new investment, residential activity, and more. We're grateful to the Galesi Group for their vision and collaboration."

Set along the waterfront of the revitalized Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady, the M&T Bank Center will become a regional hub for live entertainment, sporting events, community celebrations, and special functions. The venue is slated to open in Summer 2025, bringing new energy and economic opportunity to Schenectady and the Capital Region.

The M&T Bank Center will be the home of Union College's Division 1 hockey programs and will host headline entertainment acts year-round.

"We are excited to partner with M&T Bank on what will be one of the Capital Region's most vibrant and versatile event venues," said David Buicko, President and CEO of the Galesi Group. "M&T's commitment to community and regional growth makes them the perfect partner for this project at Mohawk Harbor."

This naming rights agreement-a multi-year commitment from M&T Bank-reinforces the bank's dedication to investing in the development and growth of the communities it serves in Upstate New York and across the Northeast. It also builds on longstanding efforts to support Schenectady's revitalization. M&T Bank played an important role in convening financing partners and deploying capital to assist Galesi Group with the construction of the M&T Bank Center as well as previous phases of the Mohawk Harbor redevelopment.

Mohawk Harbor, a $650 million mixed-use development along the Mohawk River, is home to luxury apartments, hotels, offices, retail, and the Rivers Casino & Resort. The M&T Bank Center will further expand the harbor's appeal as a premier destination for residents and visitors alike.

More details about the M&T Bank Center's grand opening and programming schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and available at mandtbankcenter.

