Ameritas Names Anthony Dipaola To Hall Of Fame

"Being inducted into the Ameritas Hall of Fame is an incredible honor and a testament to the dedication of our entire team," said Anthony DiPaola, CEO of DiPaola Financial Group. "This recognition inspires me to continue mentoring others and delivering the highest level of service to our clients and communities."

About Anthony C. DiPaola

Anthony DiPaola is the CEO of DiPaola Financial Group, a New York-based firm offering comprehensive financial services. His career began at Mutual of Omaha, after which he joined Union Central in 2007. Over the next decade, he expanded his reach by opening multiple satellite offices in the New York/New Jersey area and co-founding the National Wealth Group. This collaboration extended the firm's presence to Florida and Texas. As CEO, DiPaola is deeply involved in strategic operations, staff development, and client advisory, ensuring that each office operates efficiently and aligns with the company's high standards. He is also a committed mentor and an active member of professional organizations like the Round Table of New York and GAMA.

DiPaola's professional achievements are numerous, including multiple Inner Circle qualifications and leadership roles on several Ameritas sub-committees. Beyond his corporate responsibilities, he is passionate about community service, supporting organizations such as Breakthrough T1D, the American Cancer Society, and the Jimmy V Foundation. A graduate of St. Joseph's College with a Master of Business Administration in finance, Anthony remains engaged with his alma mater. He lives on Long Island with his wife Jeanette and their two children, one of whom has joined the family business.

For additional information about this award, visit this link .

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. Visit ameritas to learn more.

