Pulse Of The City News Recognizes HVAC Contractors For Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Three HVAC contractors are honored by Pulse of the City News for their commitment to customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Three HVAC contractors have been honored again by Pulse of the City News for achieving high customer satisfaction marks.Browns Heating Air & Plumbing of Lynchburg, Virginia, has provided HVAC and plumbing solutions for the community's residential and commercial properties since 2006. The locally owned and operated company was established by Owner Brandon Brown on the foundation of quality services combined with fair pricing and kindness. The team at Browns Heating treats every customer like family to ensure a wonderful experience. The company's skilled team is trained in the latest technology to guarantee a reliable, efficient and expert solution is implemented to meet customers' needs. That level of customer service and satisfaction has earned the company 13 consecutive Pulse Awards. For more information, visit the Browns Heating Award Page at .Great Lakes Heating & Air Conditioning in South Bend, Indiana, handles residential heating and cooling repairs and replacements for the Michiana area, led by family owners and an award-winning team. As proud residents of the community themselves, the owners emphasize always doing the right thing, a goal that is met every day by their talented and caring team of employees, both in the field and in the office. In fact, there is an in-home Customer Concierge whose sole responsibility is to make sure customers are taken care of beyond their expectations. Customers have responded with resounding high praise, earning the company 12 Pulse Awards. For more information, visit the Great Lakes Heating Award Page at .Mike Tilton Quality Plumbing & Heating of Shreveport, Louisiana, is a locally owned and operated family business with a mission to provide customers with professional plumbing services. By keeping the company small, the team ensures quality control and personalized services, which are the building blocks of its success and outstanding reputation in the community. A reputation that has earned Mike Tilton Quality Plumbing three straight Pulse Awards. Whether it's an install or repair, no job is too big or too small. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the“customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides“customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to .

Teresa Hersha

The Stirling Center for Excellence

+18777124758 ext.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.