Inspire Autism Names Kristin Hustyi, MA, BCBA As Chief Clinical Officer, Strengthening Its Position As A Leader In Autism Therapy Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kristin Hustyi brings over 15 years of experience in behavior analysis, clinical innovation, and research leadership to Inspire Autism. She holds a Master of Arts in Applied Behavior Analysis from the University of the Pacific and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Western Michigan University.

Previously, Hustyi served as Vice President of Research at LittleStar ABA Therapy and National Director of Outcomes at Invo Healthcare. She currently serves as an Adjunct Lecturer at Stanford University School of Medicine. Her clinical work is backed by more than 20 peer-reviewed publications and over 50 national presentations, positioning her as a leading voice in the field.

"Inspire Autism has always been dedicated to building a team that delivers high-quality, compassionate, and results-driven care," said Brandon Boudreau, CEO of Inspire Autism. "Kristin's appointment underscores that mission. Her unique blend of clinical experience, research excellence, and thought leadership will be instrumental in elevating the standard of care we offer families."

Hustyi will lead Inspire Autism's clinical vision, ensuring the delivery of data-driven therapy rooted in the latest advancements in the field. She will focus on client outcomes, clinician mentorship, and interdisciplinary collaboration with diagnostic professionals and pediatricians throughout Southeast Michigan.

"I'm honored to join Inspire Autism at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said Hustyi. "This organization is deeply committed to families, and I look forward to expanding access to individualized services that change lives."

Inspire Autism provides early intervention services including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), speech therapy, and occupational therapy to children across the autism spectrum. With Kristin Hustyi at the clinical helm, Inspire Autism aims to expand its regional impact and strengthen partnerships with pediatric providers, diagnostic centers, and local communities.

About Inspire Autism

Inspire Autism is an autism spectrum disorder therapy provider specializing in comprehensive services for children. The organization focuses on data-informed outcomes to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive.

