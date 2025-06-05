KIOTI Names TRG Agency Of Record

Independent Dallas-Based Agency to Lead Integrated Efforts for Brand Growth

DALLAS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI, a global leader in tractors and power equipment, has named TRG its advertising agency responsible for creative, media, and brand strategy. KIOTI is part of Daedong-USA, the U.S. subsidiary of the Daedong Corporation.

"We look forward to our next chapter of marketing with TRG, chosen for their strategic thinking, standout creative, and innovative approach – all hallmarks of our history, culture, and commitment to excellence," said Ryan Kim, deputy CEO and executive vice president of KIOTI Tractor.

The KIOTI brand has been known within the agricultural and land maintenance industry since its first compact tractor was introduced to the U.S. in the mid-1980s, and it intends to continue growing in the U.S. and abroad. KIOTI's current "We dig dirt" campaign launched in August 2019.

"We're proud to partner with KIOTI at a pivotal moment in the brand's growth," said Zac Pritchett, TRG principal and chief development officer. "With a bold story and a strong foundation, KIOTI is poised to boost recognition and reach. Together, we're ready to build lasting impact for the brand – felt far beyond the field and remembered when it matters most."

Nearing their 40-year anniversary, KIOTI recently launched the industry's first subcompact tractor with a cab – a major milestone for the brand and the industry. They also launched into the compact construction space in late 2023.

The first campaign of the partnership with TRG is expected to launch later this year.

About TRG

Founded in 1976, TRG has a five-decade winning streak of building iconic brands. Orkin. Chick-fil-A. Ram. Motel 6. Charles Schwab. The Home Depot. Our greatest successes are tied to some of America's most memorable stories, while our own story is one of results, respect, and award-winning work. We consider ourselves more than marketers – we're in the memory-making business. More than activations and ads, more than media plans, TRG creates long-lasting memories in the minds of consumers that, overnight and over time, move markets. Fiercely independent since our founding, we push ourselves daily, bravely, and freely without distant boards or outside agendas. Find or follow the agency @TRG or @TRGCreativity .

About KIOTI

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 115 horsepower, in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Their comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero-turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, NC, with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Their customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service.

SOURCE TRG

