H2M Expands Presence In South Florida

The ribbon cutting ceremony showcased H2M's vision for its new Boca Raton office as a hub for collaboration and innovation. Attendees met key members of the multidisciplinary Florida team, who bring decades of experience in AEC to the region as well as a steadfast commitment to building thriving communities.

Meet the Team:



Jim Roberts, P.E. – Senior Vice President & Water/Wastewater Market Director, possessing over 40 years of experience in water resources engineering and leading strategic initiatives in Florida.

Greg Cellamare, P.E. – Boca Raton Office Director, specializing in environmental assessments and remediation projects and currently steering the growth of the new office. Tzufit Boyle, P.E., PMP, F.ASCE – Senior Water Resources Engineer, with expertise in surface water design, wastewater treatment, and solid waste planning.

H2M's move into Boca Raton reflects the growing demand for its diverse services in Water/Wastewater, Private Development, Education, Energy, Insurance, Public Safety, and Government market sectors. H2M President and CEO Rich Humann, P.E., expressed enthusiasm for the company's contributions to the region.

"H2M is fully equipped to address Florida's diverse range of architectural, engineering, and environmental challenges head-on. This new office represents an important step in delivering comprehensive solutions that foster economic growth and enhance quality of life for South Florida's communities."

Since establishing a presence in Florida, H2M has worked on notable projects such as the design of luxury apartment complexes, drinking water treatments for PFAS and 1,4-dioxane, and emergency services facilities. The Boca Raton office positions H2M as a key player in advancing infrastructure and sustainable development in the region looks forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders and working towards innovative solutions that benefit South Florida's communities.

Since establishing a presence in Florida, H2M has worked on notable projects such as the design of luxury apartment complexes, drinking water treatments for PFAS and 1,4-dioxane, and emergency services facilities. The Boca Raton office positions H2M as a key player in advancing infrastructure and sustainable development in the region looks forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders and working towards innovative solutions that benefit South Florida's communities.

