Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch Earns Renewal Of Respected CARF Accreditation

MORROW, AR, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch is proud to announce the renewal of its accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) - an internationally recognized mark of excellence in behavioral health care.

After a rigorous evaluation process, CARF once again affirmed that Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch meets the highest standards for quality, safety, and effectiveness in the delivery of residential treatment and therapeutic services for adolescents. This reaccreditation is a testament to TCAR's ongoing commitment to providing Christ-centered, evidence-based care for teens in crisis.

“Renewing our CARF accreditation underscores our dedication to continuous improvement and commitment to excellence,” said Justin Smith, CEO of Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch.“It validates the hard work of our team and our mission to offer hope, healing, and a path to restoration through professional, faith-based care.”

CARF accreditation is awarded only to organizations that demonstrate conformance to rigorous quality standards and a commitment to enhancing the lives of those they serve. The multi-day survey process includes in-depth reviews of leadership, programming, safety, outcomes, and client satisfaction.

Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch is a unique residential program for teen boys, blending licensed clinical care with spiritual development, adventure-based learning, and individualized education to create a holistic path to healing.

“Families can trust that Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch is not only passionate about transformation but also operates at a level of quality that meets–and exceeds international best practices,” said Richard Swearingen RN, Director of Clinical Operations.

For more information about Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch and its Christ-centered approach to mental health and addiction recovery, please visit teenchallengeranch .

About Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch

Founded in 1973, Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch is a residential treatment center located in Northwest Arkansas. With a mission to empower youth and families with Christ-centered solutions to life-controlling issues, TCAR offers licensed therapeutic services, adventure therapy, accredited academics, and faith-based mentoring to teenage boys struggling with emotional, behavioral, or substance use challenges.

About CARF

CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services providers. Accreditation by CARF signals a service provider's commitment to continual improvement, a focus on the needs of those served, and monitoring of outcomes.

