Fireside Chat At AWE USA 25 Explores How XR, AI, And Digital Twins Are Transforming Human Readiness And Decision-Making

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AWE (Augmented World Expo) USA 2025, the world's leading event for extended reality (XR) and immersive technology, is set to host a groundbreaking fireside chat titled“Immersive Human Performance at the Edge: From Space Force to the Sports Arena” on Tuesday, June 10, from 3:30 PM to 3:55 PM PDT, on the Grand Ballroom Main Stage at the Long Beach Convention Center.This thought-provoking session will explore how frontier technologies such as AI, XR, immersive LED environments, and digital twins are reshaping human performance, readiness, and cognitive capabilities in both military and elite sports domains.Key Themes:.Immersive LED spheres and digital twins: Revolutionizing real-time training simulations and mission-critical decision-making..AI and XR integration: Elevating cognitive performance, situational awareness, and reaction time..Cross-sector innovation: Bridging defense and sports arenas to accelerate performance solutions and resilience.Featured Speakers:Matt Coleman, Futurist & Innovation Strategist, FansXR & Magnify World, Moderator and session lead, bringing expertise in immersive fan engagement and simulation applications.Col. (Ret.) Bill“Hippie” Woolf, President & Founder, Space Force Association , Advocate for U.S. Spacepower and forward-thinking military training through immersive innovation.Brad Chedister, Former Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Department of Defense Innovation Ecosystem | Ex-MLB Houston Astros. A rare crossover expert in high-performance sports and defense, leading moon-shot technology strategies across industries.The Future of Human Performance is Immersive:Together, these thought leaders will explore how AI-driven virtual agents, 360° immersive LED sphere environments, and futuristic simulation technologies are ushering in a new era of training, preparedness, and performance optimization. From Minority Report-style interfaces to digital twin ecosystems, this session offers a powerful look into how cutting-edge tech is being deployed on the field, in the arena, and beyond Earth's atmosphere.Matt Coleman says, 'we are aiming for this panel to be one of the most thought provoking of the day, talking about the future and the now, including all immersive and the cross section of human performance and artificial general intelligence'.Bill Woolf says, 🚀 "XR and VR aren't just training tools-they're mission-critical assets. To prepare Guardians for the complexities of space as a warfighting domain, we must simulate the unpredictable, rehearse the improbable, and prepare for the inevitable."Brad Chedister says, "The intersection of Elite Operator with Elite Sport, we will explore how the human and humanity is elevated through technology, innovation, and collective ecosystem purposeful collisions."Join us at AWE USA 2025 for this visionary conversation that sits at the intersection of national security, elite athletics, and the future of human capability -________________________________________About AWE USA 2025:AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world's largest and longest-running XR conference and expo, bringing together innovators across augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), spatial computing, and immersive tech. AWE USA 2025 takes place June 10–12 at the Long Beach Convention Center, California.________________________________________Direct Press Contact: Karen Lawrie, ... | Space Force Association |Contact: Matt Coleman, ... | Web:________________________________________

