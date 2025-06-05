UAE: Travelling For Hajj? New Smart Medical Bag Launched For Pilgrims

A smart medical bag, that marks a new advancement in portable healthcare for Hajj pilgrims, has been introduced with the launch of 'Masand'. This innovative unit is tailored to assist healthcare teams in fast-paced, mobile environments where prompt diagnosis and treatment are essential.

This bag has been developed by health-tech company Doctory in collaboration with the Sharjah Open Innovation Lab (SoiLAB).

The innovative medical bag integrates advanced diagnostic tools into a single portable unit, allowing for rapid and effective health assessments during the pilgrimage.

Developed through close cooperation between Doctory's healthcare experts and SoiLAB's engineering team, 'Masand' harnesses technologies including 3D printing, additive manufacturing, laser cutting, and precision electronics.

The launch reinforces the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park's (SRTI Park) reputation as a regional hub for next-generation medical devices, born from dynamic partnerships between government, academia, and industry.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said,“Doctory's innovative products, designed within SoiLAB, are a model of health innovation. This project reflects our commitment to empowering creative and innovative companies to turn their ideas into tangible solutions that improve lives. The Hajj season provides a unique opportunity to test these solutions in real-world conditions, showcasing SRTI Park's ability to turn research and innovation into practical outcomes.”

He added,“We are dedicated to enabling innovators by providing world-class research and development facilities, advanced industrial expertise, and supportive investment networks. Our goal is to create an environment where pioneering ideas in health technology can thrive, transforming how medical solutions are developed and implemented.”

How does it work?

The 'Masand' medical bag can directly connect patients with a network of specialised doctors, enabling remote diagnosis and treatment - even in areas with limited access to healthcare facilities.

The bag has attracted significant attention from medical authorities and regulatory bodies during the current Hajj season, where it has proven effective in managing emergency health cases at the holy sites.

Osama Shamsi Pasha, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Doctory, said, "The 'Masand' medical bag represents a significant leap in mobile healthcare, made possible by the advanced innovation environment and world-class team at SoiLAB. We have had previous successful collaborations with SoiLAB, such as developing the 'Doctory Chair,' which reinforces our confidence that SRTI Park is the ideal environment for testing ambitious ideas and turning them into practical products."