UAE: 3 Women Shot Dead Over Traffic Dispute Were Mother And Her 2 Daughters

Three women-a mother and her two daughters-lost their lives in a shooting incident in Ras Al Khaimah , following a dispute related to traffic. The victims, aged 35, 38, and 66, were all mothers.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said they received a report of gunfire in a residential area and immediately dispatched patrol units. Officers arrived at the scene within five minutes and immediately arrested the suspect.

Maher Salem Wafai, the victims' brother and the son of the eldest woman involved, recounted the horrifying events. His 66-year-old mother had been in a vehicle with his four sisters when a parking dispute with a man escalated violently. The suspect, allegedly enraged, drew a firearm and opened fire on the women, as reported by local newspaper Emarat Al Youm.

Three of the sisters were struck. The 35-year-old and 38-year-old sisters died shortly after the attack. The third sister, 47, remains in the hospital. Despite being injured, she managed to pass her phone to her 11-year-old son and instructed him to flee and call for help, which led the police to respond quickly. The fourth sister, aged 30, survived the attack.

All four sisters are married and have children.

Wafai expressed heartbreak but also firm belief in the country's justice system.“We have lived in the UAE for 20 years, and we have found nothing but security and safety here,” he said.“This is just fate, a crime that does not represent the values of this society.”

Initial police investigations indicate that the incident began as a dispute over right-of-way in a narrow alley and escalated into a fatal altercation. The weapon used in the crime was seized, and the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal proceedings.

In an official statement, police urged members of the public to exercise patience and self-restraint during everyday interactions.“The law will be strictly enforced against anyone who endangers the security and safety of society,” the statement read.

The incident has also drawn attention to the UAE's stringent laws on firearms. The country enforces a zero-tolerance policy on unlicensed weapons. A federal decree prohibits the possession, acquisition, carrying, import, export, trade, or repair of firearms and ammunition without a valid licence issued by the competent authority.

Such licenses are granted under strict conditions. Even when licensed, firearms cannot be carried in military or government facilities, vital infrastructure, or other restricted areas. Members of the armed forces and security agencies are exempt under specific regulations.