Man Accused Of Murdering Wife, Dumping Body In Ras Al Khaimah

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A man allegedly murdered his wife following a drunken brawl and dumped her body in a remote location in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), a court heard.

The incident took place on January 28, 2010 in a shared villa in Al Muraqqabat area, when the 40-year-old unemployed Pakistani man stabbed his wife in the abdomen and then fled to Pakistan after disposing of her body in RAK.

He left his baby girl with his neighbours, who lived in another room of the same villa, promising to take her back after 10 days. But he never did.

He denied a murder charge in the Court of First Instance and claimed that his wife stabbed herself after getting drunk.

The defendant denied in the prosecution investigation having stabbed the victim and alleged she stabbed herself after a fight with him.“Around 1.15 am she came back from outside and was drunk. She questioned me about my affairs with women, which I denied. She brought a knife and wanted to stab my baby girl but I pushed her away from my daughter”.

He claimed he did not try to help her or call for ambulance because he feared being implicated in the stabbing. She succumbed to her injuries shortly. But he admitted that he bought a bag in which he put her body and dumped it in a remote location in RAK.

The defendant's brother said during the prosecution investigation that the accused returned to Pakistan without any prior notice.“He said, in front of my family, that he killed his wife in Dubai as he was drunk and had a fight with her. He said he stabbed her in the abdomen and later dumped her body in a remote location. He left his daughter with the neighbours”.

The brother added that the accused used to fight with his wife very often.

The defendant's neighbour told the investigators that the accused was constantly fighting with his wife and that they were alcoholic.“He came to my place on January 28, 2010 and asked if he could leave his child with my wife. We agreed after he claimed he wanted to go to Pakistan for 10 days for some passport work.”

The neighbour said that the accused was crying and looked very exhausted when he left his daughter with them.“He told me that he was depressed as his wife had left their house and that she stole all his money”.

The forensic expert said the cause of death was severe bleeding. The victim's body also had bruises on its back, which might have resulted from her fall after getting stabbed. The expert could not tell whether the victim was intoxicated at the time of her death as her body had decomposed.

The Crime Lab report said that a bag and a bedsheet, similar to those in which the body was wrapped, were found in the defendant's house.

