Watch: UAE-Made AI Robot Can Now Detect Suspicious Packages From Afar
An artificial intelligence-powered robot that can remotely identify threats from suspicious packages - including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) materials from a distance of up to 800 metres, was unveiled by the UAE Ministry of Defence on Tuesday. The Tactical Identification Ground Robot (TIGR) was showcased at the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit (WCEMS) in Abu Dhabi.
“Instead of sending human personnel, we can deploy the AI robot,” said a Ministry of Defence spokesperson.“It is equipped with sensors that detect potential threats remotely by transmitting live footage and data back to the operator in real time.”
If TIGR identifies the nature of the threat, the defence team can immediately take action to secure the area. If it cannot determine the exact risk, it is capable of collecting environmental samples, from soil or air, which are then sent directly to the Ministry's laboratories for further analysis.
Designed and built entirely in-house by the Ministry of Defence, the robot has been undergoing testing in emergency drills over the past year. It is expected to be operational within the next six months.“It is continuously being upgraded. We're exploring enhancements, including increasing its range and adding amphibious capabilities. Science is infinite,” the spokesperson added.“Fortunately, we haven't needed to deploy it for a real-life threat yet.”
Watch the video below:
Also on display was the Micro Tactical Ground Robot (MTGR), a smaller version designed for use in narrow or confined spaces.
