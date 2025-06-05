Alia Bhatt Sizzles With Her Girl Gang At Best Friend's Wedding

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently travelled to Spain to attend the wedding of her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov, treated fans with a glimpse of her gala time at the event.

The Jigra actor posted an album on Instagram featuring her "group of girls", a picture of herself with the bride and her looks from the wedding.

Some pictures feature the bride with her bridesmaids and were clicked in different poses.

Bhatt looks stunning in a modern black strapless dress.

She also shared pictures from another event where she was seen in a white embellished bralette, matching blazer, and cream skirt. She also wore a necklace, sunglasses, and a bag.

In one of the pictures, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, also a close friend of Bhatt, was also there and clicked a selfie with her.

In another photo, Bhatt is all smiles as she poses with the newlyweds and her close friends.

Bhat wore a colourful kalidar lehenga paired with a mustard yellow blouse. She added a purple bandanna and dark sunglasses for a fun, boho-chic feel.

Bhatt, who made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, left fans speechless with her outfit choices on the red carpet.

For day one of her appearance, Bhatt chose a Schiaparelli gown, styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Bhatt is busy filming her upcoming movie, Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films. It will release in theatres in December.