1,673,230 Pilgrims From Within, Outside Kingdom Performed Hajj
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics announced Thursday this year's pilgrims totaled 1,673,230, including 1,506,576 from outside the Kingdom.
The number of pilgrims from within the Kingdom reached 166,654, both Saudi citizens and residents.
In a statement on its statistical results for this year's Hajj, the Authority said that the number of male pilgrims out of the total number of pilgrims from within and outside the Kingdom reached 877,841, while female pilgrims from within and outside the Kingdom reached 795,389.
The Authority explained the ways in which pilgrims arrived from abroad, as 1,435,017 male and female pilgrims arrived via air ports, 66,465 male and female pilgrims arrived via land ports, while 5,094 male and female pilgrims arrived via sea ports.
