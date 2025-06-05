Gold Steady Near Week High As Markets Brace For Key US Jobs Data

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from Konstantinos Chrysikos Head of Customer Relationship Management at Kudotrade

Gold prices held firm on Thursday, trading near the week's high as investors weighed softer US economic data and persistent global uncertainty. The metal has benefited from safe-haven flows and rising bets on monetary easing.

The US services sector contracted for the first time in nearly a year, while ADP data showed private payroll growth in May slowed to its weakest pace since March 2023. These developments reinforced market conviction that the Federal Reserve may deliver two rate cuts in 2025, favouring non-yielding assets like gold. However, Fed officials continue to signal caution, citing ongoing trade-related risks, which could limit gold's upside potential.

Still, investors could remain cautious ahead of today's jobless claims and Friday's nonfarm payroll report. A strong reading could challenge the current rate-cut narrative and weigh on gold, while any downside surprise may drive gold prices up.

Research more gold stocks info with our free stock directory

Check out a new episode of the Exploring Mining Podcast . Host Cali Van Zant talks with Scott Emerson, President & CEO of Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG ) (OTCQB: KNGRF ).

Listen to the podcast:

Watch on YouTube:

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.