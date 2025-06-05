Fujirebio Announces Strategic Collaboration With Stanford Medicine To Advance Infectious Disease Research
“Infectious diseases remain one of the greatest global health challenges of our time,” says Goki Ishikawa, President and CEO of Fujirebio Holdings, Inc.“By working with the Stanford Clinical Virology Laboratory under the direction of Professor Benjamin Pinsky and the Stanford Clinical Microbiology Laboratory under the direction of Professor Niaz Banaei, we are bringing together world-class scientific expertise, cutting-edge technology, and global health insights. This collaboration underscores our shared vision to create a healthier, more resilient world.”
“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to improve public health globally, by combining Fujirebio's global IVD expertise and Fluxus' ultrasensitive detection systems with Stanford's world-renowned research,” says Dr. Peter Wagner, President and CEO of Fluxus, Inc.“We are thrilled to be working with Stanford University's prestigious infectious disease experts.”
About Fujirebio
Fujirebio, a member of H.U. Group Holdings Inc., is an R&D-driven company constantly developing new IVD testing technologies and unique biomarkers with high clinical value. Our group mission is to create new value in healthcare and thereby contribute to human health and the future of medical care. Our global teams located in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the US focus on delivering products with the highest quality standards to our customers and partners. We value partnerships with other leading companies in the industry, sharing knowledge, capabilities, and critical materials to supply, develop, or manufacture diagnostic solutions on a wide variety of platforms. For more information, please visit .
About Fluxus
Fluxus is an industry leader and innovator in optofluidic technologies that develops ultrasensitive detection systems and assay solutions to advance the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.
