Capcom's New Sci-Fi Action-Adventure Game PRAGMATA To Launch In 2026!
PRAGMATA is a sci-fi action-adventure game that takes place on the moon in a near-future world. In the game, two compelling protagonists-the spacesuit-clad Hugh and android girl Diana-weave their way through an adventure that features a uniquely-thrilling, strategic gameplay experience. In addition to its existing franchises, Capcom allocates dedicated resources to the creation of all-new IP, and is developing PRAGMATA with the aim of establishing it as a new brand. The company plans to announce more information about the game's content and release date in the future.
Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.
ABOUT CAPCOM
Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident EvilTM, Monster HunterTM, Street FighterTM, Mega ManTM, Devil May CryTM and Ace AttorneyTM. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at
