BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 05/06: Cup And Handle (Chart)
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 110,000. Add a stop-loss at 100,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 100,000. Add a take-profit at 110,000.
The next potential catalyst for Bitcoin will be the upcoming US nonfarm payroll (NFP) data on Friday. Economists expect the data to reveal that the economy added 130k in May after creating 177k jobs in the previous month.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has retreated in the past few days, moving from a high of 111,900 to 105,000 today. It has formed a cup-and-handle pattern, a popular bullish continuation sign. It has a depth of about 30%, meaning that the target price is about $144,000.Bitcoin has moved above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, while oscillators like the RSI and the MACD have pointed downwards. It is also forming a bullish flag pattern, a popular continuation sign.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance point at 111,900. A move below the support at 100,000 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
