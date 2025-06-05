403
USD/JPY Forecast Today 05/06: Holding The Line (Chart)
- The US dollar initially tried to rally against the Japanese yen, only to fall pretty significantly. This is a pattern that we have been in for some time, as the ¥142 level has been a major support level. With that being the case, the market is likely to continue to pay close attention to the ¥142 level where we have seen the market bounce multiple times, and I do think that could be an area that we may have to test.
