GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 05/06: 3 Year High Price (Chart)

Today's GBP/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3543, $1.3499, or $1.3444.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3664.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Trades must be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Friday Trade IdeasShort Trade Idea

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

I wrote in my previous GBP/USD forecast on Monday last week that although there were reasons to be bearish, as well as reasons to be bullish, a long trade from a breakout to a new high or a bounce at $1.3518 looked like the best potential trade opportunities. However, neither set up.

The technical picture is now looking more bullish, as the price consolidates between the 3-year high at $1.3592 and what looks like very pivotal support at $1.3543.

Breakouts tend to work better than dips as set ups for this currency pair, so I will wait for two consecutive hourly closes above $1.3592 without strong upper wicks before entering a new long trade. For a longer-term trade, you could just wait for a New York close on the daily chart above $1.3592 (ideally also above the round number at $1.3600) before going long.

Supportive reasons for a long trade include the relatively high inflation and interest rate in the UK, with the prospect of sustained high rates, and the long-term bearish trend in the US Dollar.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding the GBP. Concerning the USD, there will be a release of Unemployment Claims data at 3pm London time.

