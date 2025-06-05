GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 05/06: 3 Year High Price (Chart)
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3543, $1.3499, or $1.3444. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3664. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
Supportive reasons for a long trade include the relatively high inflation and interest rate in the UK, with the prospect of sustained high rates, and the long-term bearish trend in the US Dollar.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding the GBP. Concerning the USD, there will be a release of Unemployment Claims data at 3pm London time.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our Forex brokers list worth checking out.
