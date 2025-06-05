USD/TRY Forecast Today 05/06: Sharp Volatility (Chart)

403
USD/TRY Forecast Today 05/06: Sharp Volatility
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The Turkish Lira (TRY) against the US Dollar (USD) experienced a sharp decline during the last trading session pair opened at 0.0371 and continued its descent, reaching a low of 0.0254, which is approximately its current price steep drop translates to a 31.5% loss, a significant percentage highlighting the intense selling pressure on the Lira during this period. Especially, as it failed to stabilize above previous support levels session\u0026#39;s high price was 0.0391, reflecting the severe fluctuations in its movement Technical Analysis and Expectations Today:From a technical perspective, the Lira is breaking through successive support levels with little resistance, confirming a clear downtrend. The price is currently trading at the session\u0026#39;s lowest point, with no signs of a strong rebound or correction, indicating continued selling pressure and complete seller dominance over the trend, Technical indicators such as RSI and MACD show the pair entering an oversold region. Moreover, this is not a definitive signal for a rebound. Instead, it could be the beginning of further declines if negative momentum persists. Similarly, both short- and medium-term moving averages are on a steep downward path, reinforcing the negative outlook in the near term, if the 0.0250 level is broken and sustained below, we might see an extension of the decline to new lows, potentially reaching 0.0230 or even lower. Also, any attempted rebound will face initial resistance at 0.0280 and then 0.0300. Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });Suggested Entry Points:Bullish Entry Points (in case of technical rebound):Entry: 0.0256First Target: 0.0282Second Target: 0.0305Stop Loss: 0.0248Bearish Entry Points (in case of confirmed continued decline):Entry: 0.0252First Target: 0.0230Second Target: 0.0215Stop Loss: 0.0265 EURUSD Chart by TradingView USD/TRY Trading Signals:The current trend for the pair is very clear: strongly bearish. Therefore, trading strategies should focus on selling on every rebound towards resistance levels, while strictly adhering to risk management. Buying opportunities remain limited unless strong reversal signals, supported by significant trading volume, emerge Price Forecast for the Coming Days:If the decline continues below 0.0250, the door will be open for the dollar to gain further against the Lira, especially if Turkish economic indicators do not improve. However, in the event of intervention or a change in Turkish monetary policies, we might see temporary rebound attempts that could bring the price back to the 0.0280 \u0026ndash; 0.0300 range Tips for USD/TRY Traders:The sharp fluctuations in this pair demand a high degree of caution, particularly as the Turkish Lira is going through a politically and economically sensitive period. It is advisable to avoid high risks without a clear plan and to not ignore capital management, as any sudden movement could quickly change the market\u0026#39;s direction.
