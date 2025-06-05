Ken Langone, American Businessman, Philanthropist, And Home Depot Co-Founder, To Lead Ribbon Cutting At Purple Crow's $50M Headquarters At Former RJR Whitaker Park

A Historic Ceremony at the Former RJR Whitaker Park Site Marks a New Era for the Leading Hispanic Distributor on the East Coast.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Crow , a leading Hispanic grocery distributor along the East Coast, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new headquarters at Whitaker Park in Winston-Salem, NC. The company invites news and other media to cover the ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1001 Reynolds Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 . Abasto Media , a national trade publication serving the Hispanic food and beverage industry, will also relocate its offices to the new facility, further strengthening the connection between the two companies.

The event marks a significant milestone for both Purple Crow and the region. The $50 million investment will consolidate operations at the historic Whitaker Park site and is expected to support long-term job growth, offering competitive salaries that are well above the local average. The move by Abasto Media-already a key industry voice-adds another layer of strategic alignment and growth.

Honoring the Past, Building the Future

As part of the ceremony, executives from R.J. Reynolds (RJR) will present Purple Crow's board with the original shovel used to break ground on the facility in 1958 - a symbolic gesture linking the site's legacy to a forward-looking role in North Carolina's economy.

The program will feature:



Ribbon-cutting ceremony Keynote remarks

In attendance will be:



Mayor Allen Joines , City of Winston-Salem

Chief William Penn , Winston-Salem Police Department

Denise D. Adams , Mayor Pro Tempore, City of Winston-Salem

Representatives from North Carolina's Senate and Congressional offices Claudia Velasco Osorio , Consul General of Mexico in Raleigh

Investors and Board Members Present Include:



Ken Langone , philanthropist and co-founder of The Home Depot

Thomas L. Teague , President and CEO, Salem Corporation

Carlos Evans , former EVP, Wells Fargo

Al Carey , Executive Chairman, Unifi, Inc., and former CEO, PepsiCo North America

Bruce M. Langone , President, Invemed Associates, LLC

Steve Spinner , former Chairman and CEO of United Natural Foods (UNFI)

Dan Calhoun , President and CEO of Purple Crow and Abasto Media

Nathaniel Calhoun , EVP of Purple Crow Phil Calhoun , EVP of Purple Crow

"This isn't just a ribbon-cutting-it's a turning point," said Dan Calhoun, President of Purple Crow. "We're proud to celebrate with our community of vendors, customers, and employees who have made this incredible moment possible."

Media coverage is welcome . To schedule one-on-one interviews with VIP guests , please contact Gus Calabro at [email protected] (336) 486-2424 or Lucy Calhoun at [email protected] (336) 749-4562.

We'd love to have members of the press join us for what promises to be a memorable evening of conversation, connection, and great hospitality.

Media Contact: Gus Calabro, Abasto Media (336) 486-2424, [email protected]

Lucy Calhoun [email protected] (336) 749-4562

About Purple Crow

Purple Crow is one of the largest Hispanic food and beverage distributors on the East Coast, proudly serving retailers, restaurants, and foodservice operators with a diverse portfolio of high-quality products. With a strong commitment to community and economic development, Purple Crow is transforming the industry through innovation, strategic partnerships, and a focus on culturally relevant offerings. In 2024, the company expanded its operations to the historic former R.J. Reynolds campus in Winston-Salem, NC, where it continues to grow its regional footprint and workforce. Purple Crow is led by a team of passionate industry leaders, including philanthropist and board chairman Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot.

About Abasto Media

Abasto Media is the leading B2B multimedia platform serving Hispanic grocery and food industry professionals in the United States. Through its magazine, website, newsletters, and events, Abasto connects brands, retailers, and distributors with the insights and tools they need to grow in an evolving multicultural marketplace. With a legacy of trusted journalism and market expertise, Abasto Media highlights industry trends, success stories, and strategic opportunities within the Hispanic retail sector. Whether in print or digital, Abasto is where the Hispanic food industry meets.

