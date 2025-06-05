Districts In Eight States Choose Classdojo For Districtwide Communication And Family Engagement
ClassDojo, trusted by teachers for over a decade, is now helping entire districts connect with families in a secure, inclusive way
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Districts across New York, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Maryland are partnering with ClassDojo for Districts to strengthen communication and deepen family engagement across their schools.
Already used by more than 45 million families and teachers worldwide, ClassDojo is a trusted classroom tool. Now, ClassDojo for Districts brings that same connection and ease to entire school systems-with tools built to scale, support multilingual communities, and meet the highest privacy standards.
New districts joining the ClassDojo for Districts community include:
-
Lynchburg (VA) City Schools
Manor ISD, Edgewood ISD, Laredo ISD, and Ysleta ISD (TX)
Pittsburgh (PA) Public Schools
Alamosa (CO) School District
Sylvania (OH) Schools
Charleston (SC) County Schools
Diocese of Rockville (MD) Schools
Linden (NY) Public Schools
ClassDojo for Districts offers:
-
One communication platform across all schools
Automatic translation in 130+ languages
Districtwide messaging, announcements, and updates
Admin-level controls for oversight and alignment
Seamless integration with SIS, SSO, and rosters
Industry-leading proactive approach to data privacy
FERPA and COPPA compliance, plus the Common Sense Privacy Seal for Districts
"As we wrap up our first year as a ClassDojo for Districts partner, one of the biggest benefits has been the ability to create a more unified communication experience across our schools," said Will Herring, Assistant Director of Technology, Moore County Schools in North Carolina. "ClassDojo was already widely used and well regarded in our classrooms, so it made sense to build on that foundation at the district level. Just as important is the data-we're no longer sending messages into a void. Now we can see when families are engaging-and that insight is shaping everything from parent engagement strategies to our broader school improvement plans."
"Our goal is to make it easy for every family to stay informed, feel welcome, and be involved-without adding more work for educators," said Dr. Chad A. Stevens, ClassDojo's Head of K12 Engagement. "We're proud to support districts that are building stronger communities around their students by helping district leaders improve communication, streamline tools, and better connect with every family."
To learn more, visit:
About ClassDojo for Districts
ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Already used by over 45 million families and teachers around the world, ClassDojo helps schools build strong, connected communities. ClassDojo for Districts brings this connection to the whole school system-helping leaders reach every family, reduce absences, improve student behavior, and ensure consistent communication across schools. Districts gain the oversight they need with tools like rostering, SSO, and SIS integration, plus simple ways to celebrate students, share updates, and keep families in the loop-all in a platform teachers already love. And it's free for teachers, schools, and districts.
