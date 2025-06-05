COMPASS SELF STORAGE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SELF STORAGE CENTER IN WESTERLY, RI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland, Ohio, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the acquisition of a new storage center located at 234 Post Road in Westerly, Rhode Island. The coastal community of Westerly boasts a growing population, diverse economy and strong seasonal tourism in the summer months.

The newest Compass Self Storage location has great visibility and offers over 47,700 net rentable square feet and 27 parking spaces. It features easy access drive up units, climate-controlled units, and a full line of moving and packing supplies. Compass is also planning physical upgrades to the Rental Office, digital surveillance system and to refresh the property with exterior paint.

All Compass locations offer month-to-month leases, 24-hour digital surveillance, and individual electronic gate access controls. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

“The acquisition of our newest location in Westerly, Rhode Island is well timed to be able to meet the increased demand for storage during the summer months. We are very pleased to now offer our top-notch customer service and storage solutions to residents and businesses in the Westerly community, stated Todd Amsdell, President.



The above-mentioned acquisitions were completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family-owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars' worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit and for more information.

###

Attachments



Compass Self Storage - Front Office - Westerly, RI Compass Self Storage - Outdoor Units - Westerly, RI

CONTACT: Katie Fete Compass Self Storage 216-469-9747 ...