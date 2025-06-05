Vereigen Media Launches“Direct From The Source,” A Thought Leadership Series For B2B Marketers Seeking Real Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Authentic talks with B2B marketing leaders driving growth, innovation, and digital transformation.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a trusted leader in B2B demand generation, proudly announces the launch of its newest initiative: Direct from the Source . A thought leadership series designed to help B2B marketers, marketing leaders, and revenue strategists to gain firsthand, actionable insights from professionals who are redefining the way business gets done.

Hosted by Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media, Direct from the Source provides a platform for authentic, unscripted conversations with industry leaders at the forefront of transformation. The series features leaders who are shaping the future of B2B marketing from global CMOs and growth marketers to demand generation experts and digital transformation champions.









“In a content-saturated world, there's no shortage of noise, but there is a shortage of engagement and transparency in our space.” said Dave Steinmeyer.“Direct from the Source is about cutting through the clutter and getting to the stories, lessons, and proven practices that actually help marketing and sales professionals build, scale, and adapt.”

A Modern Platform for Modern Leaders

True to Vereigen Media's people-first approach, Direct from the Source goes beyond typical webinars or interviews. It's a purpose-built series for marketing decision-makers who want real insight, without the fluff.

To serve today's multi-tasking professionals, the series is available in multiple formats:



Full-length video episodes available on our website and YouTube Channel

Audio-only versions on Spotify Text summaries and transcripts on the Vereigen Media website



Whether commuting, walking into a pipeline review, or catching up between Zoom calls, Direct from the Source meets today's B2B pros where they are, in both format and substance.

Spotlighting What Really Matters in B2B

The first season of Direct from the Source explores mission-critical themes like:



Increasing pipeline velocity without sacrificing lead quality

Building a demand engine grounded in privacy-first, first-party data

Aligning sales and marketing around verified engagement metrics

Creating scalable, compliant outreach programs that actually convert Leveraging ABM and intent data to drive better decisions and tighter targeting



The guests featured throughout the series are senior marketing leaders from across the B2B and tech landscape, including high-growth SaaS firms, cybersecurity innovators, enterprise software companies, and digital-first disruptors. Their insights offer focused, experience-driven guidance for anyone looking to accelerate growth through smarter, more strategic marketing.

Authenticity, Not Aggregation

The launch of Direct from the Source reflects Vereigen Media's broader mission: to challenge the outdated, opaque, and outsourced practices that still plague the lead generation industry. Vereigen Media's model is built entirely on first-party data, verified content engagement , zero outsourcing, and human-validated quality control.

These same values carry into the content series, which avoids scripts, filters, and third-party talking heads. Instead, it features real marketing leaders sharing authentic experiences and offering insights that B2B marketers can immediately apply to drive impact.

“At Vereigen Media, we've always believed that content is only as valuable as the action it inspires,” said Steinmeyer.“This series is about offering B2B leaders something worth their time and conversations they can learn from, implement, build on, and bring into the boardroom.”

Real-World Insights with Immediate Impact

The inaugural episode of 'Direct from the Source' is now available, featuring a candid discussion on how B2B organizations are redefining their go-to-market strategies in 2025, with a heavy emphasis on alignment, quality, and opt-in transparency.

Future episodes will include interviews with:



CMOs leading global ABM transformations

Data-driven revenue officers prioritizing conversion intelligence

Demand gen leaders focused on campaign velocity and MQL performance Martech strategists navigating the privacy-first ecosystem

Each episode will be promoted via Vereigen Media's website, social channels, newsletter, and integrated digital campaigns, ensuring the content reaches professionals when and where they're ready to engage.



About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is the partner of choice for forward-thinking organizations seeking Leads. Done Right. Our zero-outsourcing model built on first-party owned data, verified content engagement, and human-led validation delivers unmatched lead quality and campaign performance. With over 107 million first-party contacts across EMEA, North America, LATAM, and APAC, we empower brands to engage the right people at the right companies and accelerate their path to revenue.

