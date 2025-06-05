Construction Corps Announces 750% Growth As It Becomes A Rising Force In Government And Commercial Contracting

Construction Corps Logo

Construction Corps Announces 750% Growth, Veteran Leadership, and Dual-Coast Expansion as It Becomes a Rising Force in Government and Commercial Contracting

- Serena LorenCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Construction Corps , a veteran-owned, dual-state licensed design-build general contracting firm, is proud to announce a landmark 750% growth over the past 12 months-solidifying its reputation as one of the fastest-growing construction companies in the sector. With roots in California and a flourishing branch in Clearwater, Florida, Construction Corps continues to build its name on a foundation of craftsmanship, federal certification, and artistic precision.Led by Matt Thompson, a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and licensed general contractor in both Florida and California, the company has completed major commercial and government projects, including work for Los Angeles Parks & Recreation, Fox Studios, Descanso Gardens, and numerous private and public schools throughout California and Florida.Construction Corps is proudly certified as a:- Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)- Small Business Enterprise (SBE)- Federal Contractor registered on SAMWith licensing in General Construction, Electrical, Plumbing, and Mold Remediation, and a team of 8 specialized contractors, the company executes a diverse range of design-build projects including rehabilitation, new construction, and permit ready construction plans (blueprints).Matt Thompson, who began his career remodeling hotels across the Midwest alongside his father, has now worked in 10 states across the U.S. His military service earned him the ARCOM with Valor, and his leadership style draws from that discipline, having even served as a technical advisor on Kathryn Bigelow's Oscar-winning film The Hurt Locker.Construction Corps co-owner and wife Serena Lorien, born in London and a graduate of the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, brings a global and creative dimension to the business. A published poet, screenwriter, and former voice talent for Disney and Apple, Serena has shaped the company's messaging and branding, connecting the aesthetics of art with the precision of construction.“Our team includes not only engineers and project managers, but artists-dancers, DJs, poets, woodworkers-and we believe that creative synergy informs how we design, build, and collaborate,” says Lorien.Their unique Permit Ready Plans by Construction Corps Design Division is a standout offering, built on the fusion of visual storytelling and architectural detail. The company's growth is not just numerical-it reflects a mission-driven vision led by veterans, creatives, and innovators.Contact Information:Construction Corps2054 Weaver Park DriveClearwater, FL 33765Phone: (727) 999-1855Email: ...Website:License #: CGC1530192

