UAE Commits To Comprehensive Ban On Single-Use Plastics By 2026

The United Arab Emirates will enforce a nationwide prohibition on the import, production, and trade of single-use plastic products starting 1 January 2026, as announced by Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment. This measure builds upon earlier initiatives, including the 2024 ban on plastic bags, and reflects the country's commitment to environmental sustainability.

The upcoming ban will encompass a range of single-use plastic items, such as cups, lids, cutlery, food containers, and plates. These items are known contributors to environmental pollution, particularly in marine ecosystems. The decision aligns with the UAE's broader environmental objectives, including its Circular Economy Policy, which aims to minimise waste and promote resource efficiency across various sectors.

Dr Al Dahak emphasised the importance of collective action, urging citizens and businesses to adopt sustainable practices. She highlighted initiatives like the Clean Rivers programme by Erth Zayed Philanthropies, which addresses plastic pollution in waterways through community engagement and innovative solutions.

The phased approach to the ban began in 2024 with restrictions on plastic bags, followed by a 2025 ban on items such as plastic stirrers and Styrofoam containers. The final phase in 2026 will complete the transition towards eliminating single-use plastics.

Enforcement measures include fines for non-compliance, starting at AED 200 and escalating for repeated violations. Certain exemptions will apply, such as for products intended for export or specific uses like packaging for fresh produce.

