PNGO Warns Of Severe Repercussions Of Environmental Catastrophe In Gaza Due To Collapse Of Waste Management System

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN/Amid the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression and the complete collapse of environmental infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Non-Governmental Organizations Network (PNGO) warns of the dangerous repercussions of a health crisis threatening the lives of residents. Hundreds of thousands of tons of solid and medical waste have accumulated in streets and near shelter entrances, with toxic leachate seeping into agricultural lands and groundwater sources.

PNGO confirms that the buildup of waste has created a dire environmental situation, signaling the spread of epidemics and posing a direct threat to public health-particularly for patients, children, women, and the elderly. Random burning of waste has increased, while medical and household waste mixes as official landfills cease operations and collection systems collapse. This has led to the proliferation of insects, foul odors, toxic gases, and a rise in skin and respiratory diseases.

It emphasizes that this tragic reality reflects the ongoing Israeli occupation and its continuous aggression against Gaza, which has included widespread destruction of environmental infrastructure, the blocking of essential equipment and fuel, and the complete disruption of municipal services and waste treatment facilities. The result has been the accumulation of over 600,000 tons of waste and the near-total collapse of the waste management system, directly threatening Gazans' right to health, dignity, and a safe environment.

In this context, and coinciding with World Environment Day - which affirms every person's right to live in a clean, healthy, and safe environment - PNGO released a fact sheet titled:

The factsheet highlights the dangerous shift of the waste crisis from a chronic issue to a humanitarian catastrophe, endangering public health, hindering relief and reconstruction efforts, and constituting a grave violation of international humanitarian law and human rights law. It presents data and facts on the scale of the collapse, its impact on vulnerable groups, agricultural lands, and drinking water, while also providing practical recommendations for urgent intervention and international pressure to salvage what remains of Gaza's environment - a fundamental condition for protecting life.