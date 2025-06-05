Ten Palestinians Injured As Israeli Settlers Launch Violent Attack Near Ramallah
At least ten Palestinians were injured on Wednesday evening after dozens of Israeli settlers launched a wide-scale attack on the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, according to local sources.
The settlers, reportedly from an outpost established on land belonging to Deir Dibwan and the nearby village of Burqa, stormed several areas of the town. They set fire to three homes, vehicles, horse and sheep shelters, and a small farm known as "Ezbet Abu Shahada" near the town's western entrance. Residents were trapped inside their homes as settlers blocked access to the area and pelted passing cars on the adjacent main road with stones.
Medical sources confirmed that ten people were injured during the attack, two of whom were hospitalised, while the others received treatment at a local medical centre.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated two people who were physically assaulted by settlers and later transferred to hospital. Five other injuries were treated at the town's medical facility.
In addition to Deir Dibwan, settlers also targeted nearby Beitin village, attacking homes and attempting to set several on fire.
Israeli forces accompanied the settlers during the assault and reportedly provided them with protection. The military also sealed the town's entrance, preventing residents from entering or exiting during the attack.
