Drought Is Greatest Climate Risk For Switzerland
-
Deutsch
de
Hitze ist laut dem Bund das grösste Klima-Risiko für die Schweiz
Original
Read more: Hitze ist laut dem Bund das grösste Klima-Risiko für die Schwei
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The threats were unveiled among the findings of the new climate risk analysis for Switzerland.
+ Why water-rich Switzerland needs to monitor for droughts
The report is intended to serve as a basis for Switzerland's adaptation to climate change, as announced by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) on Thursday.
For the risk analysis, FOEN assessed the climate risks for Switzerland for the second time since 2017 and estimated their development up to 2060.
According to the analysis, increasing heat stress already poses the greatest risk to human health today. This risk will increase as society ages.
FOEN identified summer drought as another major risk. By 2060, up to a quarter less rain will fall in summer and dry periods will generally last longer.More More Switzerland gets ready for increasing risks of severe drought
This content was published on May 9, 2025 A new national monitoring and warning system aims to ensure sufficient water for the future.Read more: Switzerland gets ready for increasing risks of severe drought
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment