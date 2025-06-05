Swiss Hotel Industry Records Superlative Winter
This new benchmark was achieved thanks to growth of 2.8% or 479,000 overnight stays, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Thursday.
+ Is mass tourism beneficial for Switzerland?
The trend in visitor numbers was uneven from one month to the next, with February (-2.8%) the only black spot in the series. March saw an increase of 0.3% and December a jump of 7.0%.
The 9.3 million overnight stays booked by local guests also set a new record, while the 9.2 million bookings from abroad represented a performance not seen for 17 years.
While mountain destinations saw only limited growth, urban regions such as Zurich (+5.4%), Basel (+9.9%) and Geneva (+4.2%) recorded more dynamic developments.
In April alone, overnight stays rose by 4.4% to 2.9 million.
