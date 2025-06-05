Switzerland To Extend GMO Moratorium By Five Years
-
Deutsch
de
Parlament will Gentechnik-Moratorium um fünf Jahre verlängern
Original
Read more: Parlament will Gentechnik-Moratorium um fünf Jahre verlänger
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Senate has voted to extend a moratorium on the cultivation of genetically modified organisms, which has been in place since 2005, until the end of 2030.
+ CRISPR: Is Switzerland ready to embrace gene editing?
The Senate made its decision in the overall vote with no votes against and two abstentions. The Holuse of representatives had already approved the extension of the moratorium with a clear majority in the spring session.
The current moratorium is valid until the end of the current year. The bill was drafted by the House of Representative's Committee for Science, Education and Culture on the basis of a parliamentary initiative.
It originally wanted the moratorium to be extended until the end of 2027. But the government argued in favour of a longer period of five years, which both chambers have now also agreed on.More More Initiative aims to save Swiss agriculture from GMOs
This content was published on Sep 3, 2024 Initiative aims to protect people, animals and the environment from GMO technology.Read more: Initiative aims to save Swiss agriculture from GMO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment