Arabs Participate In Brics Parliamentary Forum
The Brics group comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Indonesia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. The opening solemnity for the meeting was held on Wednesday (4) and presided over by Brazilian Senate president Davi Alcolumbre. Brazilian officials in attendance included Brazil's acting president Geraldo Alckmin, acting minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Laura da Rocha, Chamber of Deputies president Hugo Motta, the Forum's coordinator in the Senate, Humberto Costa, Brics Parliamentary Forum coordinator Fausto Pinato, and Federal Supreme Court justice Gilmar Mendes.
During the meetings at the Federal Senate, parliament leaders from Brazil and the other Brics countries discussed topics on the group's agenda, including reforms in multilateral organizations for increased representation of developed and developing countries, broader cooperation among so-called Global South nations, increased female presence in political decision-making, and the use of non-dollar currencies in local transactions.
United Arab Emirates state-run news outlet WAM quoted the chairman of the Committee on Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs in the Federal National Council (FNC), Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, as stressing the importance of the commitment to the founding principles of Brics and of focusing on serving the people through genuine partnerships that foster inclusive and impactful economic development amid profound global transformation.
Climate change, artificial intelligence, global security, and inter-parliamentary cooperation were also in discussion, according to Brazil's Federal Senate and the Brics itself. Brics heads of state will convene in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7 for the group's summit.
