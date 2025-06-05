

EQS-Media / 05.06.2025 / 10:11 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE



Allane Mobility Group publishes white paper:“The underestimated lever – home charging as a building block of modern fleet strategy” Pullach, 5 June 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has published a new white paper in collaboration with LOCIO, a specialist in intelligent charging solutions and automated billing systems for electric mobility. It highlights the role of home charging solutions in the electrification of corporate fleets and shows how a well-designed charging infrastructure can make a decisive contribution to cost-effectiveness and sustainability.



Ömer Köksal, Spokesperson for the Management of Allane Mobility Consulting GmbH: “With our new white paper, we offer companies practical guidance on how to integrate charging infrastructure intelligently and efficiently into existing fleet strategies. Together with our partner LOCIO, we show how companies can use home charging solutions not only to reduce costs, but also to increase acceptance of electric mobility and achieve their sustainability goals more efficiently.“



The white paper provides comprehensive information on the technical, economic, and organizational aspects of home charging. Using a practical example, it shows how significant savings can be achieved through individual billing solutions, low installation costs, and intelligent fleet management. The solution presented is scalable and can be adapted to individual user requirements and expanded as needed.



The white paper also contains specific recommendations for action, checklists, and best practices for companies that want to future-proof their fleet strategy-both in terms of ESG criteria and legal requirements.



The document is available for download here.



---



About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing , Captive Leasing and Fleet Management , the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.



Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.



Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million.



With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.







Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult

...

End of Media Release



Issuer: Allane SE

Key word(s): Automobile

05.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Allane SE Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2 82049 Pullach Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 7080 81 610 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2 WKN: A0DPRE Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 2151354

End of News EQS Media