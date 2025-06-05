Wolftank Group Awarded Environmental Contracts In Italy Worth EUR 51.5M
Wolftank Group (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a global leader in environmental solutions, continues to strengthen its market presence in Italy. A series of high-value environmental projects was awarded to the Group with a total value exceeding EUR 50 million.
Petroltecnica, an Italian subsidiary of Wolftank Group and a recognized expert in environmental services, has secured an important contract, in local collaboration, with a major Italian company. The 24-month-contract is worth over EUR 20 million and includes the execution of civil works, the removal and disposal of large quantities of hazardous and non-hazardous waste as part of the soil remediation project at a plant located in the south of Italy.
In addition to this project, the company has renewed two three-year contracts with Italiana Petroli S.p.A. for environmental services and environmental emergency (“PIA – pronto intervento ambientale”), as well as environmental engineering services. The scope includes environmental quality assessments, sampling and investigation, waste management, installation and maintenance of remediation systems, and emergency response services. The total framework contract value amounts to around EUR 30 million.
“These strategic contracts demonstrate the outstanding quality of our environmental solutions and underline our leading position in the environmental services sector. They also show our group's ability to succeed in challenging market environments and reflect our stable and resilient outlook for the future”, says Simon Reckla, CEO of Wolftank Group.
Other large contracts include a project for Tamoil Raffinazione S.p.A., as well as a project for e-Distribuzione S.p.A. in partnership with an established partner. The project for Tamoil is part of ongoing environmental safety measures at the Tamoil depot in Cremona, involving the recovery and disposal of petroleum products and chemical substances. The three-year contract has an optional two-year extension and an estimated value of around EUR 0.5 million. For e-Distribuzione, the Group will cover the continuous management of emergency environmental safety and restoration of potentially contaminated sites caused by accidental oil spills in the Triveneto, Lombardy, and Marche regions. The two-year contract, with an optional one-year extension, is worth EUR 1.2 million and includes waste management, drafting of characterization plans, remediation projects, and risk analysis.
These agreements further position Wolftank Group as a leading company in the environmental services and waste management sector, once again recognizing the Group's commitment to delivering highest quality environmental solutions.
