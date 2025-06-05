PRIMARY HYDROGEN ENGAGES TRIPOINT FOR BC EXPLORATION



Calgary, 06/05/2025 / 06:00, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (Toronto)



Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) (" Primary " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the engagement of Tripoint Geological Services to support the Company's upcoming British Columbia exploration programs. The Company is fully funded for its 2025 natural hydrogen exploration program across Canada.

"As we prepare for an active field season across Canada, we are pleased to partner with Tripoint to facilitate exploration programs across our portfolio of BC-based projects" commented Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen Corp. "Tripoint is able to facilitate our planned exploration programs including soil and soil-gas sampling, geophysics, and permitting."

About Tripoint Geological Services

Founded in 2019, Tripoint Geological Services is a Canadian geological consulting firm dedicated to delivering exceptional support for mineral exploration programs, from grassroots to advanced stages. Built on a foundation of extensive industry experience, Tripoint is driven by a commitment to excellence, fostering a passionate and innovative environment for employees, contractors, and service providers. By prioritizing quality, safety, environmental responsibility, and community engagement, Tripoint empowers its team to create industry-leading products and services, ensuring unparalleled value for clients.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia and has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North, also located in British Columbia.

