EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

INDUS adds U.S. fabrication and engineering expertise through strategic acquisition

05.06.2025 / 13:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INDUS adds U.S. fabrication and engineering expertise through strategic acquisition

INDUS Group strengthens its presence in North America

METFAB Engineering, Inc. becomes part of INDUS subsidiary M. BRAUN Acquisition of U.S.-based HBS subsidiary successfully completed Bergisch Gladbach, June 5, 2025 – INDUS Holding AG, a publicly traded company, is expanding its footprint in the U.S. market. METFAB Engineering, Inc.-a precision metal fabrication and machining company based in Attleboro Falls, Massachusetts-has joined INDUS subsidiary M. BRAUN. METFAB specializes in custom stainless steel solutions and offers a full range of services, including welding, machining, waterjet and laser cutting, laminating, painting, and assembly. The mid-sized company employs around 40 people and generates approximately €7 million sales. In addition to M. BRAUN, METFAB serves customers in the aerospace, automotive, medical technology, and consumer electronics sectors. METFAB complements M. BRAUN's existing capabilities and strengthens INDUS' Engineering segment. “Our EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND strategy is centered on further developing our portfolio companies in international growth markets,” says Axel Meyer, member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for the Engineering segment.“In North America, in particular, we aim to continue growing both organically and inorganically, and we are thrilled to also expand our local value creation footprint by acquiring METFAB.” M. BRAUN Inertgas-Systeme, part of the INDUS Group since 2002, designs and manufactures advanced glove box systems and gas purification solutions for clean environments used in research and industrial production. The company is headquartered in Garching, Germany. Its U.S. subsidiary, M. Braun Incorporated., has been serving the fast-growing North American market for over 30 years, offering systems built locally to meet the needs of customers across the region. A strategic addition: METFAB expands production capacity to support growing demand in the U.S. market “We have known METFAB for many years as a reliable supplier of stainless steel glove box housings that meet our high quality standards,” says Chris Chausse, Managing Director of M. Braun Incorporated“By acquiring METFAB, we are expanding our value chain with the corresponding expertise in metal fabrication and machining. This will provide us with the local production capacities that we need in view of our rapidly growing business.” “When looking for a succession solution, it was important to me to offer my company the best possible prospects for the future,” says Edward M. Urquhart, former sole shareholder, founder, and CEO of METFAB.“As part of INDUS Group, METFAB can now fully tap into its growth potential. M. BRAUN has access to customers in the university sector, nuclear research, and conventional industry, which offers METFAB new opportunities.” Acquisition of U.S.-based HBS subsidiary SUNBELT successfully completed HBS, a specialist in stud welding and automation technology, has been part of INDUS Group's Engineering segment since early 2025. With the acquisition of its U.S. subsidiary, Sunbelt Stud Welding, Inc., based in Houston, Texas, INDUS has taken another strategic step to strengthen its footprint in the North American market. The HBS Group employs over 50 people and generates annual sales of approximately €13 million (about $14 million USD). About INDUS We focus on acquiring family-owned businesses with special engineering capabilities and grow them internationally. To expand their business, we ensure that our managers act like true entrepreneurs. They can count on our reliable perspective as a long-term investor. Rooted in the German-speaking Mittelstand, INDUS today fully owns and successfully leads more than 40 companies with activities around the world. Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX) since 1995, we have established a unique bridge between the SME sector and the capital market. For more information, visit . Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and comprise known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to updated forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Nina Wolf & Dafne Sanac

Public Relations & Investor Relations



INDUS Holding AG

Kölner Straße 32

51429 Bergisch Gladbach

Germany



Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32

E-mail ...

E-mail ...



05.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: INDUS Holding AG Kölner Straße 32 51429 Bergisch Gladbach Germany Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0 Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006200108 WKN: 620010 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 2151518

End of News EQS News Service