Gerresheimer AG: Annual General Meeting approves key proposed resolutions by a large majority

2024: Progress on key strategic topics

Long-term outlook remains positve thanks to the successfull transformation into a system and solution provider Dividend of EUR 0.04 per share Duesseldorf, June 5, 2025. The Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG approved the main proposed resolutions with high approval rates and ratified the actions of the Management and Supervisory Boards. Gerresheimer will pay a dividend of EUR 0.04 for the financial year 2024. The Annual General Meeting thus approved the company's new proposal for the appropriation of profits. In his speech, CEO Dietmar Siemssen emphasized the progress made on important strategic issues in 2024. He mentioned the acquisition of Bormioli Pharma, the successful implementation of growth projects, new long-term orders and the expansion of the portfolio to include further High Value Solutions. He drew particular attention to the increase in the share of revenues generated by solutions for biologics, including GLP-1-based drugs for the treatment of obesity. “Our growth strategy remains valid and our long-term positive outlook remains intact,” says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Our transformation into a systems and solutions provider has made us a key partner for the global pharma and biotech industry. We will continue to grow profitably in 2025, yet not as dynamically as previously expected. The second half of 2025 will already be considerably stronger again." Reduced dividend of EUR 0.04 In view of the guidance adjustment for the 2025 financial year, the Management Board and Supervisory Board had put a new proposal for the appropriation of profits to the vote at the Annual General Meeting in order to maintain the company's financial flexibility. The Annual General Meeting approved the new proposal for the appropriation of profits by a large majority. Instead of EUR 1.25 per share, the company will now pay EUR 0.04 per share, which corresponds to the minimum dividend of 4% of the share capital. The dividend is due for payment on June 11, 2025. High attendance and approval With 72.40% of the share capital present, the Annual General Meeting approved key voting items. The actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board were ratified by a large majority, the remuneration report and the new remuneration system for the Supervisory Board were approved and new authorized and conditional capital was created. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, was elected as the auditor for the 2025 financial year. The proposed system for Management Board remuneration did not receive a majority. It will be reviewed and put to the vote again at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of drug containment solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, cartridges, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With over 40 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.4bn in 2024 and currently employs around 13,400 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

