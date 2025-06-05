NITI Aayog Seminar Emphasises Need For Policy Reform, Market Access To Boost Rural Microenterprises

MENAFN - KNN India)NITI Aayog's Rural Development Division organised a National Seminar on Strengthening Rural Microenterprises on June 4, 2025, at its headquarters in New Delhi.

The seminar highlighted the critical importance of rural microenterprises in fostering inclusive economic growth and addressing regional development disparities across the country.

Participants emphasised the necessity of establishing enabling policy frameworks, enhancing access to affordable credit facilities, and expanding digital and market connectivity through initiatives such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and similar platforms.

The discussions underscored the importance of streamlining regulatory processes and ensuring comprehensive last-mile connectivity to digital infrastructure and platforms.

Industry experts presented compelling arguments for utilising blended finance models, institutional partnerships, and Corporate Social Responsibility funding mechanisms to support rural entrepreneurship development.

The deliberations identified the critical need to optimise e-commerce platforms and private sector resources to expand market access opportunities and maximise developmental impact for rural enterprises.

The Women Entrepreneurship Platform received recognition as a fundamental enabler for scaling women-led business enterprises and facilitating their growth trajectory.

The seminar produced several key recommendations emphasising the requirement for enhanced multi-stakeholder collaboration, improved convergence of existing government schemes, strengthened capacity building initiatives for rural institutions, and the development of robust innovation ecosystems.

Participants identified positioning rural entrepreneurs, particularly women, at the center of India's development strategy as a national priority requiring immediate attention and sustained support.

