Jindal Stainless Cites MSME Interests To Impose Import Duties
Speaking at the Global Stainless Steel Summit in Mumbai, Jindal emphasised the need for protective measures to ensure a level playing field for Indian manufacturers.
He highlighted that countries with excess production often divert surplus stainless steel through nations with Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with India, such as Vietnam, thereby undermining the competitiveness of Indian MSMEs.
Jindal pointed out that while India's installed stainless steel capacity stands at 7.5 million tonnes, current utilisation is only about 60 per cent, indicating significant potential for growth if the right policy environment is established.
The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA), representing the industry, plans to file an application with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) this month to investigate the dumping of stainless steel items into the domestic market from select countries.
In FY25, India's stainless steel imports rose to 1.73 million tonnes, with China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea being the major contributors.
Jindal also advocated for the development of a separate policy framework to promote the interests of the stainless steel sector, aligning with the government's 'Make in India' initiative.
He stressed that such a policy ecosystem would foster domestic manufacturing and enable India to secure its rightful position in the global stainless steel industry.
The call for protective measures underscores the industry's concerns over the impact of unfair trade practices on local businesses and the broader economy.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment