Sahakar Bharati Hosts MSME Banking Conclave In Pune To Bridge Credit Access Gaps

MENAFN - KNN India)Cooperatives organisation Sahakar Bharati and the Global Indian Origin Network, an accountants' collective, have organised the Banking and MSME Sector Conclave 2025 in Pune to address critical knowledge gaps in banking awareness among micro and small enterprises.

The conference, scheduled for Sunday, seeks to improve financial literacy and credit access for the MSME sector.

According to Dinesh Gandhi, Chairperson, Sahakar Bharati, many micro and small enterprises struggle with fundamental banking processes.

"Several MSMEs do not have a clear understanding of presenting their financials or collateral while taking a loan from a bank. Creditors, on the other hand, lack data on MSMEs, which makes providing loans much more difficult," Gandhi stated on Wednesday.

The timing of this initiative appears particularly relevant given recent findings from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

The study revealed that the MSME sector faces an addressable credit gap of up to Rs 30 crore, with women-led MSMEs experiencing an even larger financing shortfall.

The research recommended specific policy changes to address these systemic issues.

The conclave will cover a comprehensive range of topics beyond basic banking awareness. Participants will receive guidance on goods and services tax provisions, single window clearance procedures, and Mudra loan applications, addressing multiple operational challenges faced by small businesses.

Maharashtra's prominence in the MSME landscape underscores the conference's significance.

The state leads the country with 80 lakh registered MSME units, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 65 lakh units, Tamil Nadu with 49 lakh, West Bengal with 43 lakh, and Karnataka with 41 lakh units.

The event is expected to draw approximately 400 entrepreneurs seeking to enhance their financial knowledge and banking relationships.

(KNN Bureau)