Medkart Launches Women-First Franchise Drive To Empower Local Health Leaders

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Across India, women have long been the backbone of community health - managing medicine, caregiving, and decision-making in families. Yet when it comes to formal entrepreneurship in the healthcare sector, their presence remains limited. According to government data, only 20% of Indian entrepreneurs are women, and fewer still operate in sectors like retail pharmacy where compliance, capital, and operational complexity often deter first-time business owners.

Medkart is creating a platform where women lead with knowledge, empathy, and impact in retail healthcare

This gender gap is especially visible in the pharmacy sector, despite the fact that women already form the majority of healthcare decision influencers in households. Most pharmacy store owners continue to be male, even though India produces over 150,000 pharmacy graduates annually, with many qualified women unable to transition into business due to lack of support or structure.

In response, Medkart Pharmacy - one of India's fastest-growing pharmacy retail chains - has announced a women-first franchise campaign to empower aspiring female entrepreneurs to become local health leaders. The initiative is designed to offer women a low-risk, structured path to business ownership in the high-impact healthcare space.

Founded in 2014, Medkart operates 100+ stores across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra , and has helped over 10 lakh families save ₹650 crore on essential medicines. The company's model promotes WHO-GMP certified generic drugs and operates on a transparent, education-first approach to retail pharmacy. Visit medkartfranchise for More Details.



One of the biggest frustrations for customers seeking affordable treatment is that they often cannot get their full prescription filled at one store - especially when they ask for generic alternatives. Medkart solves this by offering both branded and generic medicines under one roof , eliminating the need to visit multiple chemists or compromise on affordability. Customers save time, money, and get trusted options in a single visit.

The Medkart franchise system requires an all-inclusive investment of Rs. 8–9 lakhs . It includes everything from store setup, inventory, and branding, to staff recruitment, licensing, training, and a proprietary AI-powered inventory management dashboard . This software provides real-time analytics on stock levels, expiry tracking, billing, and demand forecasts - allowing franchisees to run lean, efficient, compliant and technology-enabled businesses.

“Inventory losses are one of the biggest reasons why small pharmacies fail,” said Ankur Agarwal , Co-founder and CEO of Medkart .“We built our franchise model to eliminate that fear entirely. Partners receive the stock they need, when they need it - and anything that doesn't move is taken back.”

“Our goal is to simplify healthcare retail,” added Parasharan Chari , Co-founder and COO .“We're making it easier for individuals - even without pharma experience - to own and operate clean, transparent medicine stores that actually help their communities. Women, in particular, bring empathy, discipline, and trust - qualities that are invaluable in healthcare entrepreneurship - and we're proud to be creating a platform where they can thrive.”

Under this new campaign, women franchisees will receive additional mentorship, priority onboarding, and access to Medkart's Franchisee Academy - a structured training program covering medicine knowledge, customer interaction, business compliance, and use of Medkart's tech platform. The brand reports that most franchise partners reach breakeven within 3–6 months , with ROI typically achieved within the first year and a half.

As India moves toward greater inclusion in healthcare entrepreneurship, Medkart's women-first initiative is a step toward ensuring that more women take on leadership roles in the health sector - not just as caregivers, but as business builders and community anchors.

For franchise inquiries, visit or email [email protected] .

