The Hong Kong Science Fair Now Open For Free Admission Registration

Photo 1) The Fourth Hong Kong Science Fair will take place from 28 to 29 June at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Online registration is now open for free admission.

Photo 2) 120 shortlisted teams will showcase their innovative projects at the Hong Kong Science Fair.

Photo 3) The three winning teams from the previous Hong Kong Science Fair received one silver and two bronze awards at this year's prestigious International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva.

Photo 4) The Hong Kong Science Fair features interactive zones that offer visitors an engaging edutainment experience.