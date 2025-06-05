403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Private Procedures For Common Conditions Are Rocketing As The NHS Restricts Access
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) Private medical procedures for common conditions are rocketing as the NHS restricts access or stops funding them altogether, new figures reveal. Operations such as cataract surgery went up by 39 per cent, hernia repair by 110 per cent and tonsillectomies by 105 per cent - with procedures like these deemed 'of limited value' by the NHS. Analysis of the latest data from the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) also revealed private admissions in England for breast reductions have increased by 61 per cent, and circumcision by 118 per cent. While carpal tunnel syndrome treatment (64 per cent), and adenoid removals (145 per cent) are all on the increase, according to statistics. The numbers have risen since the introduction of a list of procedures aimed at guiding NHS commissioners away from funding these treatments. The Evidence-based Intervention (EBI) list was created to reduce the number of medical or surgical interventions which could be inappropriate for some patients in some circumstances- and to save the NHS money. Jim Easton of Practice Plus Group hospitals, which performed the analysis, said:“It is correct that there are proper eligibility criteria to ensure that only those people who will benefit from surgery are offered it. “In the last six years, however, through a combination of the COVID backlog, increasing financial pressures on the NHS, and the growing list of procedures they actively try to restrict, we have seen a marked increase in people in debilitating pain or discomfort who are perfect candidates for surgery but can't get the referral. “The NHS needs to take care to ensure the EBI programme is not drifting from one intended to benefit patients and reduce unnecessary interventions to one that is more intent on cost-cutting. “More and more patients are voting with their feet and continuing to seek out these surgeries even if they have to pay for them.” “The EBI list has also created a postcode lottery, for example, where in one area it has adopted the list in its entirety and someone would find it almost impossible to get the treatment they need, in another, the NHS commissioners have recognised their population needs and adapted the list. “The knock-on effect in not offering these treatments is the gradual disappearance of specialists with enough experience in delivering them, or enough younger doctors trained to perform them.” Graeme Wakerley, 71, a retired haematologist who worked for many years in the NHS, was diagnosed with an inguinal hernia in 2023 but was unable to access surgery via them, so he chose to pay for Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group. He said:“A scan showed that the hernia wasn't strangulated which meant it wasn't considered dangerous and I would not be able to get surgery to fix it. “The GP explained that unless it's strangulated, you're in severe pain or mental anguish, there was no point in applying for funding as I wouldn't get surgery. “Even when you do get on the list meaning it's serious and you're in severe pain, there would be a two-year wait for hernia surgery.” “So, I had no choice but to pay. I have heard of many other people in similar situations. GPs are having to advise people to go private for surgery because there are so many restrictions on funding.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment