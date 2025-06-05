MENAFN - SWNS Digital) Fish and chips, cream tea and hot doughnuts are among the most popular treats on a British holiday.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed the top 20 foods to enjoy on a staycation, with Mr Whippy ice cream, Cornish pasties and mussels also featuring.

Along with other quintessentially British tastes such as fish finger sandwiches, strawberries and cream and a pie and mash.

Of those polled, 41 per cent describe such foods as nostalgic, while 45 per cent feel satisfied after eating them.

The research was commissioned by car brand Dacia to launch its pop-up chippy in Deal, to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day, with 46 per cent believing a holiday in the UK isn't complete without the delicacy.

It gave away 300 portions of chips and a limited run of battered fish, powering the fryer with its electric vehicle, the Spring – currently the most affordable EV on the market, with the chippy fronted by TikTok's 'Chip Shop Diva', Destiny Harold.

A spokesperson for the car brand said:“It's no surprise we have a national day dedicated to the iconic dish that is fish and chips.

“The study shows just how much we love the meal and associate it with holidays by the seaside.

“We enjoyed celebrating the lead up to the day with the people of Deal, sharing fresh chips with the view of the sea.

“As well fish and chips, the foods in the list instantly make us feel nostalgic and remember the sights, smells and importantly tastes of British holidays gone by.”

The research also found 75 per cent of Brits believe certain foods taste better by the seaside, including fish and chips (71 per cent), ice lollies (26 per cent) and sticks of rock (18 per cent).

Similarly, the best aspects of eating fish and chips by the sea are breathing in fresh air (59 per cent), taking in the view (56 per cent) and eating outdoors (54 per cent).

It also emerged the most popular fish orders are cod (48 per cent) and haddock (19 per cent), but 69 per cent simply order a portion of chips.

While the classic condiments include ketchup (32 per cent), mushy peas (27 per cent) and curry sauce (21 per cent).

The research, commissioned via OnePoll, also revealed 44 per cent believe fish and chips is the 'food of the people'.

And 39 per cent said class doesn't impact how people eat it – one of the ways being with a wooden fork, which 46 per cent feel is nostalgic.

But 28 per cent prefer chips to be served in a cardboard box, while 25 per cent enjoy the retro option of newspaper.

It also found 53 per cent associate Fridays with eating fish and chips and, on average, Brits have the takeaway once a month.

Food psychologist, James Cornish, said:“There are few things that unite the British public quite like fish and chips.

“Golden, salty, comforting, and steeped in history, this timeless dish is more than a meal - it's a national treasure.

“Loved across generations, social classes, and regions, it's one of those rare things that truly brings us together.

“There's a certain kind of magic in fish and chips - a simple meal that somehow carries the weight of memory, comfort, and delight.

“Maybe it's because we don't expect too much from humble food, but our delight is excelled through the delivering of more than we expected.”