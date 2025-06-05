Cryptonewsbreaks Solarbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) To Allocate Solar Project Revenue To Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) has taken its first step toward implementing a Bitcoin treasury strategy by committing net revenue from its 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Power Project to Bitcoin purchases. This initiative places SolarBank among the early renewable energy companies integrating digital assets into corporate finance. The Geddes Project, built on a repurposed landfill, is expected to begin operations by the end of June 2025. CEO Dr. Richard Lu described the move as a strategic blend of stable energy cash flow and Bitcoin's appreciation potential, with future expansions of the strategy under evaluation across the company's clean energy portfolio.

About SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and EV Charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. For more information, visit the company's website at SolarBankCorp . This report contains forward looking information. Please refer to for additional details.

