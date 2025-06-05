Investornewsbreaks Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Surpasses 1,000 Advertiser Locations, Grows At 218% CAGR

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) , a social media branding and programmatic marketing platform, announced it has exceeded 1,000 advertiser locations, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 218%. The company's AdTech platform-active in markets such as Southern California, South Florida, Miami and Salt Lake City-integrates with Instagram Reels and X, reaching over 535 million monthly users. CEO Robert Steele highlighted the milestone as a key indicator of demand and the company's long-term growth potential.

Thumzup Media Corporation is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

