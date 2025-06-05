Punjab Province In Pakistan Approves First Child Protection Policy

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Pakistan's Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved the province's first Comprehensive Child Protection Policy, a measure developed to enhance the safety and well-being of children in the region.

The policy was formulated by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau with technical support from UNICEF Pakistan state it aims to establish a safer, more just, and nurturing environment for every child in Punjab. The policy's creation has been linked by the Bureau to the focus of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on child protection.

Sarah Ahmad, Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her leadership in relation to children's rights. She said the approval of this policy is more than a government decision-it is a beacon of hope, a transformative milestone that strengthens our resolve to protect and empower children across the province.

Ahmad further added:“The newly approved Child Protection Policy of Punjab lays the foundation for a robust and integrated child protection system across the province. It is designed to safeguard all children from abuse, violence, neglect, exploitation, and harmful practices, ensuring their safety and dignity. Anchored in both the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and the Constitution of Pakistan, the policy reflects international standards and national legal frameworks.”

The policy emphasises multi-sectoral collaboration, bringing together families, schools, communities, and government departments to address child protection. It seeks to establish clear rules, procedures, and services to respond effectively to child protection concerns and aims to strengthen both legal and social systems.

To support its implementation, the policy includes provisions for the professional training of social service workers, enabling them to respond to the needs of vulnerable children. Furthermore, it introduces a digital Case Management and Referral System (CP-CMRS) to help track individual cases and support timely interventions. A centralised Management Information System (MIS) will also be utilised to facilitate data collection, inter-agency coordination, and effective follow-ups.