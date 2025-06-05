King Meets With UK PM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

London, June 5 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II and United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer discussed bilateral relations and regional developments during their meeting in London on Thursday.During a bilateral meeting followed by an expanded one at 10 Downing Street, His Majesty affirmed Jordan's commitment to continuing to build on the deep-rooted ties and historic friendship between Jordan and the UK.His Majesty commended the joint efforts by Jordan and the UK to address developments in the region, emphasising the need for coordination at the bilateral and Arab-European levels.Regarding regional developments, the King stressed the need to step up international efforts to immediately end the war on Gaza, and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid.His Majesty praised the UK's support to the humanitarian response in Gaza, highlighting the importance of its efforts to achieve stability in the region, and just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.The King also warned of the dangers of recent escalations in the West Bank, as well as the attacks on Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, reiterating Jordan's position that rejects the displacement of Palestinians from their land.His Majesty also highlighted Jordan's readiness to maintain coordination with the UK in service of the two countries' mutual goals and interests, as well as on regional issues.For his part, Prime Minister Starmer thanked His Majesty for his leadership and efforts, particularly in the region, in relation to the conflicts taking place, noting that their meeting was an important opportunity to discuss and exchange views on regional issues and bilateral relations.Starmer pointed out the importance of the two countries continuing to work together, including efforts to immediately reach a ceasefire in Gaza, and ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid as quickly as possible. He agreed that the only long-term solution is the two-state solution.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas attended the meeting.On the sidelines of His Majesty's meeting with Starmer, Safadi also met with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy.